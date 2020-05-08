Egyptian Actor Mohamed Ramadan Posts Photo with King Mohammed VI

Ramadan visited Morocco to participate in the celebration of Morocco’s Green March anniversary in November 2019.

Rabat – Renowned Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan posted a photo with King Mohammed VI on his social networks on May 8.

In the post, Ramadan shared his love for Moroccan people and the King.

In a small caption, the actor expressed heartfelt wishes for the King and Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, who is celebrating his 17th birthday.

The actor went on to say that he loves Morocco and its people, and that his admiration for the country grew after his reception by King Mohammed VI. Ramadan thanked the King for his hospitality, and reassured followers that the photo was taken before the coronavirus pandemic.

جلالة الملك #محمد_السادس كل عام وانت و ولي العهد والشعب المغربي بخير ، تمنياتي لك من الله بدوام الصحة والعافية والسعادة… Posted by Mohamed Ramadan on Friday, May 8, 2020

The photo, which generated thousands of likes and comments in only a few hours, apparently dates to the trip Ramadan made to Morocco in November 2019. Ramadan participated in a friendly match to commemorate Morocco’s Green March anniversary, along with other renowned international and local figures.

Late December 2019 also marked Ramadan’s participation in the “Stars in the Place” festival that international singer Maitre Gims organizes annually in Marrakech.

The actor’s Ramadan series, “The Prince,” is currently trending in the Arab world.