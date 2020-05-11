Morocco Reports 205 Recoveries, 163 New COVID-19 Cases

Despite the continuous increase of cases, today marks the second highest number of recoveries in one day.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco has confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases since 4 p.m. Sunday. The total number of people in the country who have contracted the virus is 6,226 as of 10 a.m. on May 11.

The ministry reported 205 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,759.

The virus has caused no new fatalities. The country’s COVID-19 death toll remains 188.

A total of 61,515 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of COVID-19. Morocco is conducting thousands of new tests each day.

The majority of the new cases, 63, are in the Casablanca-Settat region, where 27.06% of Morocco’s cases are. The Marrakech-Safi region is the second-most affected region so far, with 19.35% of cases.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.49% of the country’s cases (902), Fez-Meknes has 14.21% (885), Draa-Tafilalet has 9.16% (570), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 9.27% (578).

The Oriental (2.83% of total cases) Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.70%), Souss-Massa (1.12%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.69%) regions have considerably smaller shares of the country’s COVID-19 figures.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4 total cases) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (2 cases) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.