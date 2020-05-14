French schools have announced plans to remain closed until the start of the 2020/21 academic year.

Rabat – As Morocco’s lockdown nears its end, the French Embassy in Morocco announced that French schools will remain closed in a continued effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“In accordance with the decision of the Minister of National Education, Professional Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mr. Saaïd Amzazi, the schools of the French education network in Morocco will remain closed until the start of the new school year in September,” said Hélène Le Gal, Ambassador of France in Morocco.

The ambassador shared the news over social media platforms and assured followers that remote learning will continue until the end of the 2019/20 school year.

Students in their first and third year of studies, expected to take certain benchmark exams, will now receive grades on the basis of a continuous assessment.

However, students expecting to take the advanced French baccalaureate will still proceed with the examinations in June. The individual oral test will take place in compliance with strict health regulations, as recommended by Moroccan authorities.

Morocco’s education sector includes a number of international schools offering the French national curriculum, as well as American, Saudi, Spanish, and British schools.

French schools are among the most popular, and provide students with accredited French or International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum programs. France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs organizes all accreditations under the Agency for French Teaching Abroad.

Since the suspension of schools on March 16, Morocco’s Ministry of Education has made a continuous effort to strengthen the country’s online learning system amid the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry’s primary contribution was the launch of a number of online learning platforms to support students in both private and public schools across the country.

Morocco’s state of emergency is set to end on May 20. Authorities have warned that the return to life as normal will be a gradual process — the continuation of remote learning is perhaps the first of such examples.