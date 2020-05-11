Ministry of Education Launches Survey to Assess Remote Learning

The ministry ventured into the unprecedented initiative of facilitating 100% remote learning nationwide in mid-March after the suspension of face-to-face classes.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education launched on Sunday, May 10 a survey for students, parents, and teachers to assess the remote learning initiative, launched after the suspension of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The questionnaire aims to determine how well learners, parents, and teachers are able to use technological devices to participate in remote classes, as well as how the initiative affects the learning process in comparison to face-to-face classes.

The ministry also hopes to evaluate the pros and cons of remote learning to further improve methods for the remaining period of the nationwide lockdown, and to study ways to implement remote learning in regular curricula going forward.

The survey comprises a series of questions divided into several axes to compare the quality of content provided on online educational platforms and television channels. It also allows participants to provide suggestions for improving the initiative.

The Moroccan government suspended face-to-face classes in schools on March 13 as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure students keep learning from home, the Ministry of Education launched the unprecedented initiative of 100% remote learning nationwide.

On March 16, the ministry made a series of lessons and educational content available via the website “Telmid TICE” and four different television channels.

The website provides lessons grouped according to level and subjects. It includes thousands of pre-recorded lessons in video format, and its database receives regular updates.

Meanwhile, television channels “Athaqafia,” “Arryadia,” “Tamazight,” and “Laayoune TV” broadcast lessons daily according to a preset schedule. The lessons progress according to the regular school curriculum.

In early April, the Ministry of Education revealed that 600,000 students access the “Telmid TICE” website every day.

In addition to the government-led plan, several teachers across the country took the initiative to gather their students in virtual classrooms, through various softwares and platforms.

On April 1, the number of virtual classes created reached 400,000 for public educational institutions and 30,000 for private schools, according to the Ministry of Education.