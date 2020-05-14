‘National Chain of Solidarity’: Foundation Aids 50,000 Moroccan Families

The Al Mada Foundation will distribute MAD 22 million to Morocco’s most vulnerable in the form of food and hygiene supplies.

The Al Mada Foundation launched the second phase of its COVID-19 solidarity operation on May 13. The campaign aims at reducing the negative impact of the health crisis in Morocco while the country celebrates the holy month of Ramadan.

The foundation will distribute food to Morocco’s most vulnerable families. Local authorities will ensure the distribution of the baskets with supplies to those most in need. In total, the humanitarian aid will constitute 1,778 tons of foodstuffs and hygienic products worth more than MAD 22 million ($2.2 million). An estimated 50,000 households, translating to approximately 250,000 Moroccans, will benefit from the program.

The royal-owned Marjane Group facilitated the operation with logistical support.

During the first phase of the charity campaign on May 5, Al Mada Foundation donated one million protective masks to Morocco’s medical staff caring for COVID-19 patients. The health ministry distributed the masks on behalf of the foundation, depending on regional needs. In total, medical staff of 50 hospitals benefited from the campaign.

The Al Mada investment fund, which constitutes one of the largest Moroccan private investment funds, set up the Al Mada Foundation. The foundation is part of the fund’s policy of social responsibility: “It carries the values ​​of Al Mada and translates them in real life among the poorest in a desire for action and long-term support.”

Many private and public actors continue to engage in humanitarian action during the COVID-stricken Ramadan. King Mohammed VI launched the country’s annual food distribution campaign to support 600,000 vulnerable families at the start of the holy month. TOTAL Maroc, a distributor of petroleum products, gifted its workers with food and medical supplies.

For the Al Mada Foundation, the two-phased operation was a way to contribute to the “chain of national solidarity in the fight against the pandemic.”