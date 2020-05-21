In a special orange-level bulletin, DMN indicates that temperatures will vary between 40 to 44 degrees Celsius in the southern provinces.

Rabat – The National Meteorology Directorate (DMN) declared in a special bulletin that Morocco will see a heatwave from Saturday, May 23 to Tuesday, May 26 in several provinces.

In a special orange-level bulletin, DMN indicates that temperatures will vary between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius in the southern provinces of Oued Eddahab, Boujdour, Es Smara, Laayoune, Tan-Tan, Guelmim, Taroudant, and the western provinces of Sidi Kacem and Sidi Slimane.

Temperatures between 37 and 41 degrees Celsius will cover Agadir, Marrakech, Settat, Khouribga Meknes, Kenitra and Ouazzane for the same period.

This heat wave follows severe wind and thunderstorms that hit several Moroccan regions last week.

The rainy weather could be beneficial for Morocco’s agriculture season, which is marked by a lack of rainfall.

The rainfall last week might also help Morocco increase its cereals output.

This week, the National Ports Agency (ANP) announced that Morocco’s cereals imports in 2020 reached a total of 3.5 million tons, as of April 30, against 3.4 million tons during the same period in 2019, which translates to an increase of 38%.

Wheat imports increased by 38% over the same period last year.

ANP acknowledged that the drought which hit this year’s agricultural season and the state of emergency due to COVID-19 directly affected the flow of cereals imports through commercial ports.

In order to support farmers affected by drought in Marrakech-Safi’s Rehamna region, the Mutual Moroccan Agricultural Insurance Company (MAMDA) has allocated MAD 200 million ($20.2 million) to help them cope with the damage.

Some regions in southern and central Morocco, however, are still suffering the effects of drought due to their geographic location.