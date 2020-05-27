Morocco Confirms 7 New COVID-19 Cases, 88 New Recoveries, No Deaths

The number of active COVID-19 cases is on a steady decline in Morocco and currently stands at 2,413.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,584 as of 10 a.m. on May 27.

The ministry announced 88 new recoveries, bringing Morocco’s total recoveries to 4,969. The country’s recovery rate also increased to 65.5%. The figure exceeds the global average recovery rate of 42.9%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related death this morning. The death toll remains at 202. The country’s fatality rate is 2.7%, well below the global average of 6.2%.

In recent days the number of new recoveries in Morocco has often exceeded the number of new detected cases, steadily decreasing the number of active COVID-19 cases, currently standing at 2,413.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 32.9% of the country’s total cases and 17.51% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.78%) and Fez-Meknes (13.12%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.18%), Draa-Tafilalet (7.73%) and the Oriental (2.45%) regions.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.49%), Souss-Massa (1.16%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.57%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.07%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.05%) continue to show no new cases in their daily case count.

On May 26, nine Moroccan regions did not record any new COVID-19 cases. Only the hardest-hit regions—Casablanca-Settat, Marrakech-Safi, and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima—hosted new cases.

Between 4 p.m. on May 26 and 10 a.m. on May 27, Moroccan laboratories conducted 2,010 tests for COVID-19, including 2,003 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. To do so, Moroccan laboratories are expected to reach a daily average of 20,000 tests over three consecutive months.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 163,375 COVID-19 tests on suspected cases, including 155,791 negative tests.