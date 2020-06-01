Morocco Prepares Draft Law to Formalize Remote Administrative Work

The new law comes less than two weeks before the state of emergency in Morocco is set to end, on June 10.

Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun has presented a draft decree allowing officials to work remotely, in light of the coming end to the state of emergency.

The first note of this decree explains that each administration has to provide employees with the necessary tools and applications to perform their duties at home.

Administrations may permit employees to work remotely for a maximum period of one year, according to the decree, reports Al Massae.

Employees need to submit a written request, citing the motives behind their desire to work remotely, that administrations will evaluate regarding the nature of their function. Employees can also request an extension of their remote work period of a maximum of one year, presented to the administration 60 days before the first year is over.

Regarding the required technical elements of remote work, the decree indicates that the concerned administration should bear the costs of work-related facilities, including internet, electronic devices, software and programs, and other related tools.

Administrations should also cover the costs of technical assistance when needed, unless if resulting from misuse by the employee, according to the same source.

Remote workers also benefit from the same rights as other employees who maintain their duties from the office, including medical insurance in case of a work accident, or medical leave when indicated by a doctor’s certificate.

The first introductory note of the decree stresses that the new law comes with the objective of establishing the balance between the requirements of the administration, and the special circumstances of the employees.

The law’s initiation follows the ministry’s introduction of a methodological guide in April to advise public administrations on successfully facilitating remote work for their employees. The move came as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco, in part by reducing the use of paperwork.

The guide aggregates various concepts for remote work, and provides directives for properly implementing the concepts. This includes the respect of citizens’ privacy concerning their personal data, which falls within circular No. 3/2014 for the application of the National Directive on Security Information Systems, as well as Information Note No. 24100304/20 of the National Defense Administration, relating to cybersecurity recommendations.

The guide also follows two circulars issued by the Ministry of Economy, dated March 16 and April 1, respectively. The circulars supported the development and diversification of the mechanisms of remote work to allow for appropriate implementation within public administrations, said the ministry in a press release.