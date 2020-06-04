Morocco Exceeds 7,000 COVID-19 Recoveries, Counts 600 Active Cases

Between 4 p.m. on June 3 and 10 a.m. on June 4, Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,699 tests for COVID-19, including 9,654 that came back negative.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 294 new COVID-19 recoveries, bringing the country’s total number of recoveries to 7,160 as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

The ministry also announced 45 new cases of COVID-19. Morocco now counts 7,967 confirmed cases.

The ministry reported one new coronavirus-related death this morning. The death toll stands at 207.

Morocco’s current recovery rate is 89.9%, exceeding the global average of 48.3%. Meanwhile, the national fatality rate remains 2.6%, below the global rate of 5.9%.

In recent days, the number of new recoveries in Morocco has regularly exceeded the number of new detected cases, steadily decreasing the number of active COVID-19 cases. Morocco now has only 600 active coronavirus cases.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.84% of the country’s total cases and 17.26% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.37%) and Fez-Meknes (12.59%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.92%), Draa-Tafilalet (7.36%) and Oriental regions (2.35%).

Meanwhile, Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.51%), Souss-Massa (1.12%), and the southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.56%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) are the least affected in the country.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. To do so, the country’s laboratories are set to exceed a daily average of 20,000 tests.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 257,523 COVID-19 tests, including 249,556 that came back negative.

In the past three days, Morocco recorded unprecedentedly high numbers of recoveries from the coronavirus—434 on Monday, 517 on Tuesday, and 456 on Wednesday.

The number of new recoveries, exceeding the number of new COVID-19 cases, brought down the number of active cases in Morocco from 2,143 to 600 in just over three days.

On June 3, King Mohammed VI called on employers to protect their employees and limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus by conducting screening tests in the workplace.

The mass screening campaign falls within the participatory framework for managing the COVID-19 crisis.

King Mohammed VI ordered the Ministry of Health to provide the General Confederation of Moroccan Entreprises (CGEM) with the necessary human resources and equipment to launch the national campaign.

The King’s call comes as Moroccan businesses begin to relaunch activities and as Morocco nears the end of its lockdown, scheduled on June 10.