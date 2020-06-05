Morocco Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Recoveries

Over the past week, the number of recovered patients in Morocco has doubled, leaving the recovery rate higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8,030 as of 10 a.m. on June 5.

The ministry reported 20 new recoveries. The total number of recovered patients stands at 7,215, as of this morning.

The death toll remains 208, with zero deaths registered today.

Morocco’s pandemic fatality rate is 2.6%, below the global average of 5.9%.

The recovery rate reached roughly 90%, far above the global average of 48.3% and the continental rate of 43.9%.

The Casablanca-Settat region is home to the majority of COVID-19 patients, with 33.76 % of the cases, followed by the Marrakech-Safi region by 17.41 %.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.37% of the cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (12.67 %), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.88%), Draa-Tafilalet (7.30%) and Oriental regions (2.33 %).

Meanwhile, Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.49 %), Souss-Massa (1.11%), and the southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.56%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) are the least affected areas in the country.

According to Moroccan laboratories, approximately 261,619 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since its outbreak in Morocco in March.