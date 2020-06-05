Police Arrest in Fez Suspect for Inciting Hatred on Social Media

Security services arrested a 28-year old on the same charges, on the same day, in the city of Casablanca.

Rabat – Police in the city of Fez arrested a 21-year-old man for his involvement in disseminating digital content, including “explicit incitement for hatred and crimes against people and property.”

Police arrested the suspect on Thursday, June 4, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on Friday.

The statement said police monitored the suspect’s involvement in publishing a video live on Facebook to incite hatred against people and undermine public order.

Technical expertise enabled police to identify the suspect.

Police put the suspect in custody to determine the circumstances of the case and all of the charges attributed to him.

Security services in the city of Casablanca made a similar arrest on June 4.

The suspect was a 28-year-old man who shared posts to incite hatred and crimes against people and property.

DGSN detected posts on social media platforms, in which the suspect called for intentional homicide of certain groups of citizens on the basis of gender discrimination and race.