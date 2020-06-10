Foreign Minister: No Set Date to Reopen Morocco’s Borders

Although repatriation flights officially commenced with the return of Moroccans stranded in Algeria on May 30 and June 4, Morocco is still closed to travelers.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said Tuesday, June 9, that while the country has commenced repatriation operations to bring home Moroccans stranded abroad, the official date to reopen its borders is yet to be determined.

During an oral question session at the House of Advisors, the FM said Morocco must approach its repatriation operation — dubbed “Marhaba” — in accordance with the country’s COVID-19 preventive measures, state of emergency, and lockdown strategies.

The minister announced that Morocco will begin repatriating Moroccans stranded in Spain and later move to return those with short-term visas who are stuck in Turkey, the Gulf, France, and various African countries, all in “strict compliance” with health measures.

He said during the parliamentary session that Morocco’s delay in facilitating the return of stranded nationals “should not be considered as disinterest for these citizens or contempt for the difficulties experienced by some of them.”

Rather, Morocco has made “responsible” and “rational” choices in planning the repatriation strategy, “which requires patience to ensure that the general interest prevails without taking the easy way out.”

Bourita stressed that the stranded Moroccans’ return to their home country is an inalienable and non-negotiable right, but “responsibility requires that the repatriation operation must be well prepared and conducted in the best conditions.”

In addition to securing travel authorizations for repatriation boats and flights, Bourita said Morocco must also ensure that the return of nationals takes place in the best sanitary conditions.

The “favorable evolution” of the COVID-19 situation in Morocco has allowed public authorities to begin preparing for all stages of the “Marhaba” repatriation operation, including identifying Moroccans stranded abroad, arranging their travel home, and setting up their on-arrival quarantine accommodations.

‘Marhaba’: The figures so far

In three weeks, Morocco has managed to repatriate 1,103 nationals who found themselves unable to return to their home country.

The first operation from May 15 to 22 returned home 500 Moroccans who were stranded in the “occupied cities of Sebta (Ceuta) and Mellilia (Melilla),” the FM recalled, referring to the two Spanish-controlled enclaves in northern Morocco.

On May 30, Morocco welcomed home 306 nationals from Algiers and repatriated another 301 Moroccans from the Algerian cities of Oran and Sidi Bel Abbes on June 4.

Bourita said that “a number of people who were registered to be repatriated did not show up or ultimately decided not to return for work or family reasons.”

The FM stressed that actualizing the “Marhaba” operation is no easy task as it requires immense human and financial resources and Morocco faces “logistical constraints” in the countries hosting its nationals.

To add to such hurdles, chartered planes can only make use of two-thirds of available seating in order to respect social distancing, Bourita continued.

Returnees must also undergo two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19; the first upon their arrival in the country and the second at the end of a mandatory nine-day quarantine period.

The ongoing return of Moroccans from Spain is granting priority to nationals in southern Spain, particularly Algeciras, before expanding to Catalonia and Madrid. The foreign ministry has yet to announce an official start date for the repatriation of Moroccans from Turkey, France, the Gulf, and various African countries.

Since closing the borders, Morocco has managed to repatriate nearly 31,000 members of the Moroccan diaspora to their countries of residence. While the embassies of foreign countries organize the flights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs set up a cell to receive requests from Moroccans residing abroad (MREs) who are stuck within its borders.

Bourita explained the ministry is establishing contracts with embassies to give priority to MREs in need of repatriation, citing Italy, which is preparing to mobilize a ferry to collect its Moroccan residents, as an example.

A ‘100% Moroccan’ pandemic response

Bourita is confident Morocco is on the “right path” to rein in the COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to the wisdom of King Mohammed VI and the proactive measures the country took upon confirmation of Morocco’s first case of the virus.

The Moroccan approach is based on the principles of solidarity, proactivity, prevention, and the primacy of citizens’ health over other aspects of life, he continued.

The country’s “100% Moroccan” response to the COVID-19 pandemic “capitalizes on the best practices at the regional or international level, but without any mimicry or blind conformity,” the FM underlined.

In line with King Mohammed VI’s vision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has mobilized in national efforts to curb the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Moroccan consular services have worked tirelessly to support nationals stranded abroad.

Bourita also stressed that Moroccan diplomacy has been hard at work strengthening the country’s health infrastructure by networking and forging fruitful relations with countries that have shared quality medical equipment and COVID-19 diagnostic tools with Morocco.

The foreign ministry has also supported the King’s solidarity initiatives to combat the virus in Africa, directed international and financial cooperation towards Morocco’s COVID-19 response fund, and informed the country’s allies of the importance of Morocco’s efforts in the global fight against the pandemic.

Bourita maintained that the country’s swift border closures were necessary and a decisive impact on limiting the spread of the virus, but acknowledged the decision had collateral damage, particularly for Moroccans who were abroad at the time.

An ongoing effort

The foreign minister assured the House of Advisors of the ongoing mobilization of diplomatic missions and consulates to offer the necessary financial support to stranded Moroccans in need.

Bourita said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has supported 6,852 citizens with accommodation, health care, psychological support, and medication. Some have undergone surgical operations, childbirth, and medical treatment such as chemotherapy, radiology, and hemodialysis free of charge.

The ministry continues to ensure support for nationals abroad and monitor their situations through an official crisis cell as well as 155 monitoring and intervention units inside Moroccan embassies and consulates, the FM continued.

The ministry set up a call center for Moroccan expatriates and has received more than 236,111 calls since March 16.

Morocco has also worked closely with the authorities in host countries to extend the duration of residence permits, ensure the continuity of public services, and process requests for travel documents for its nationals. The 14-country network of Moroccan lawyers has also mobilized to provide legal consultations for stranded compatriots.

Bourita underlined that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to support Moroccans stranded abroad until they are repatriated.