Morocco Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Recoveries

This week has marked an increase of the number of new cases and a decline in recoveries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,533 as of 10 a.m. on June 11.

The ministry reported five new recoveries. Morocco’s total number of coronavirus recoveries is now 7,570. The recovery rate stands at 88.7%.

The health ministry announced no fatalities this morning.

The death toll remains at 211, with a 2.5% fatality rate.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.69 % of Morocco’s total cases and 18%, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima ha 14.36% cases, followed by Fez-Meknes ( 12.11%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra ( 9.21%), Draa-Tafilalet ( 6.87%), and Oriental regions ( 2.30 %).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.49% of the cases, followed by Souss-Massa (1.05%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54 %), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06 %), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06 %).

Since February, 355,817 suspected cases have tested negative from COVID-19.

On June 8, Morocco announced its decision to extend the state of emergency to July 10. The country also eased lockdown in several regions depending on the epidemiological situation in each region.

Citizens and residents living in Zone 1 can now leave their homes without special authorization, while citizens living in Zone 2 remain under strict lockdown.