The Batma sisters’ defense team called for the trial to be postponed until the end of lockdown.

Rabat – The First Instance Court in Marrakech decided to postpone the Hamza Mon Bb hearing case, involving Moroccan singer Dounia Batma and her sister Ibtissam until July 9.

The Batma sisters’ defense team asked the court to postpone the trial until the end of the lockdown, Moroccan television channel reported on June 12.

The defense team argued that all parties involved in the Hamza mon bb case should be present at the trial.

The news comes after , the court decided on May 14 to postpone the prosecution of the two sisters to June 11.

The sisters face heavy charges for allegedly fraudulently accessing personal data to disseminate people’s private conversations and pictures through data systems without consent.

The charges also include sharing people’s information with the intention to undermine privacy and reputation.

The Hamza mon bb has been making national headlines since 2016. The case references an infamous social media account linked to blackmail cases. The account, mostly active in Snapchat, shares indecent photos, videos, and content.

Dounia Batma and her sister Ibtissam managed to escape charges of fraud. They are, however, still facing other aforementioned charges.

Police summon Dounia and her sister in December 2019. They were freed on bail.

Security services arrested Ibtissam in March for her alleged involvement in the case.

The sisters, who continue to deny all accusations against them, cannot leave Moroccan territories as police confiscated their passports.

Other key suspects in the case, however, have claimed the sisters were directly involved. Soukaina Jannah, known as Glamour, as well as one of the alleged victims, Mohamed Adimi, believe Dounia and her sister have a direct link in the case.