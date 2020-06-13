Morocco Confirms 73 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Recoveries, No Deaths

Regions in government-designated Zone 2 continue to show new COVID-19 cases on a nearly daily basis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,683 as of 10 a.m. on June 13.

The ministry announced 46 new recoveries. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 7,664. The country’s recovery rate stands at 88.3%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll stands at 212, while the fatality rate remains 2.4%.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.29% and 18.15% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (15.34%) and Fez-Meknes (12%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.06%) and Draa-Tafilalet (6.75%).

The Oriental region (2.26%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.46%), Souss-Massa (1.04%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.53%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) continue to show no new cases.

Between 6 p.m. on June 12 and 10 a.m. on June 13, Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,595 tests for COVID-19, including 9,522 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. The country currently conducts approximately 15,000 tests per day.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 398,737 COVID-19 tests, including 390,054 that came back negative.

Morocco is currently in the first phase of easing its nationwide lockdown. The strategy divides Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones, depending on their epidemiological situation. Citizens in the first zone can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in the second zone must continue to self-isolate.