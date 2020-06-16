The Ministry of Health indicated that all of today’s recorded cases are the result of the follow-up of people who came into contact with confirmed patients and COVID-19 hotspots in industrial units.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 8,931, as of 6 p.m. on June 16.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 212. The mortality rate remains at 2.4%.

Morocco also recorded 109 new COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,937. The recovery rate reached 88.9%.

Approximately 446,837 suspected COVID-19 cases tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco, while the number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 782.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases detected in the region since the virus emerged in Morocco to 2,913.

The Casablanca-Settat region reported the highest number of COVID-19 infections of any region in Morocco, representing 32.62% of the country’s infections since the pandemic’s onset.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 19 new cases in 24 hours, bringing its total number to 1,631 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Fez-Meknes recorded six new cases for a total of 1,061, while Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima reached 1,368 after confirming 16 new cases.

Rabat-Sale recorded two new cases while the Eastern region only recorded one case. Meanwhile, no COVID-19 cases were recorded in the rest of Morocco’s regions.

The ministry indicated that all of today’s recorded cases are the result of the follow-up of people who came into contact with confirmed patients and COVID-19 hotspots in industrial units.

The ministry reiterated its calls urging Moroccans to comply with the gradual ease of the lockdown.

Morocco has been in lockdown since March 20 as part of the state of emergency to combat COVID-19, though some lockdown measures recently eased.

Morocco extended the state of emergency for the third time on June 9. The state of emergency will continue until July 10. The country, however, eased lockdown in several regions and prefectures.