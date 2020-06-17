Preparation for Baccalaureate Exams Heads Government Council Agenda

The 2020 baccalaureate exams will take place in unprecedented settings to ensure the safety of students.

Rabat – The Moroccan government council is set to discuss the ongoing preparations for the national baccalaureate exams, set to take place in the first week of July, during an upcoming meeting.

The video conference, chaired by Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani, will take place on Thursday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m.

During the meeting, Minister of Education Said Amzazi will give a presentation about the measures in place for the 2020 baccalaureate exams—the final high school exams—amid the country’s state of health emergency.

Aiming to preserve the safety of students, the Ministry of Education cancelled in May all final exams for primary, middle school, and high school students, except baccalaureate exams.

National baccalaureate exams are set to take place between July 3-7, while regional baccalaureate exams—the final examinations of the second year of high school—will take place on September 4-5.

To ensure the respect of social distancing during the tests, the ministry will use indoor sports facilities to host students, in addition to regular classrooms.

Each classroom will host only 10 baccalaureate candidates, and authorities will disinfect all exam sites before and in between exams.

Officials from the Ministry of Education will also distribute face masks on candidates and regularly monitor their temperature using electronic thermometers.

Following the presentation, the government council will examine draft decrees 2.20.407 and 2.18.76.

The first decree modifies and completes Decree 2.18.512. The decree fixes the conditions for issuing students’ scholarships, as well as the modalities framing the grants distributed by the National Office for Social and Cultural University Works.

Meanwhile, the second decree modifies and completes Decree 2.94.223. The legal text fixes the classification and qualification system for diplomas and certificates issued by training centers operating in the building and public works sector.