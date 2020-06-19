Casablanca’s Transport Operator Investigates Social Distance Violations

The investigation began after the company received a photo showing crowds on a bus amid the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Rabat – Bus company Alsa Al Baida opened an international investigation after a photo went viral online. The image shows an Alsa bus carrying scores of passengers, in violation of preventive measures to preserve safety of citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced the opening of the investigation on June 19 to determine the circumstances of the incident.

A statement from the company said that the photo shows that the number of passengers in the bus exceeded the 50 % capacity allowed as part of the first lockdown exit phase.

The company emphasized the “strict” compliance with the prevention measures that authorities announced to fight the pandemic.

Alsa also spoke about the efforts of its employees to adhere to disinfection measures in the buses at each rotation and after their return to depots.

The Spanish bus services company ALSA City Bus announced the mobilization of 700 new transport fleets in Casablanca in January. The buses are part of the 10-year contract, which will provide transport services to citizens in Casablanca.

ALSA Maroc, a subsidiary of British parent company National Express, has been present in the country for 20 years, operating in Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier, Khouribga, and Rabat-Sale-Temara.

On June 9, the government announced a decision to allow the resumption of urban public transport with a capacity rate of 50% across Morocco.

The decision is part of the country’s action to ease confinement measures. Morocco also extended the state of emergency until July 10.

Citizens in both zones will have to abide by sanitary measures, including the wearing of face masks in public, social distancing, and other preventive measures.