Morocco Records 175 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Rabat – In its 6 p.m. COVID-19 update on June 28, the Ministry of Health in Morocco announced the detection of 66 new cases, 10 recoveries, and one death.

Combined with the figures announced at 10 a.m., the country has recorded 175 new cases, 17 recoveries, and one death in the past 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 cases in Morocco stand at 12,052, with 8,740 recoveries and 221 deaths. At present, 3,091 patients are undergoing treatment for the virus.

The country reports a 72.52% recovery rate and a fatality rate of 1.83%.

The ministry detected the majority of Sunday’s new cases in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (55), which is still in Zone 2. The region now has the second-highest case total in the country, with 2,133 cases compared to Casablanca-Settat’s 3,365.

The ministry also recorded several cases in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (43), Casablanca-Settat (25), Marrakech-Safi (19), and Fez-Meknes (13).

New cases also emerged in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (12), Guelmim-Oued Noun (4), Souss-Massa (2), the Oriental (1), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1).

The Casablanca-Settat region has registered the majority of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases, accounting for 27.92% of the country’s total, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima with 17.7%.

The Marrakech-Safi region has recorded 15.79%, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (16.05%), Marrakech-Safi (15.79%), and Fez-Meknes (10.03%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region has 4.86% of Morocco’s confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (3.24%), the Oriental (1.68%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.25%), Souss-Massa (0.76%), Guelmin Oued Noun (0.62%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.09%).

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan health authorities have excluded 634,143 cases of the virus after tests on suspected carriers yielded negative results. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories have carried out 12,526 tests for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has assured that mass testing operations are behind the recent surge in recorded cases, which were detected at an early stage.

Government spokesperson Saaid Amazazi also said last week that the emergence of new hotspots is “natural” as Moroccans emerge from confinement.

On June 25, additional relaxations on lockdown measures in both Zones 1 and 2 came into effect.

Residents of Zone 1 can now move unrestricted and enjoy dine-in options at cafes and restaurants operating at 50% capacity. Major commercial complexes have also reopened, along with some leisure and entertainment spaces such as gyms and hammams given that they operate at no more than 50% of their capacity. Beaches and sports fields are also open to the public, but visitors must respect social distancing guidelines.

Highways, public roads, and railways reopened between cities, and domestic flights are operational. Domestic tourism activities resumed with hotels and other accommodation services permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, Zone 2 residents must continue to self-isolate and only leave their homes for work, essential grocery shopping, and medical emergencies. Entering or exiting Zone 2 is also forbidden without official authorization.

In both zones, curfews have been eased. However, cinemas, wedding spaces, museums, public swimming pools, wedding parties, and funerals remain prohibited or closed around the country.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until July 10, as announced on June 9.

Zone 1: Al Hoceima, Ben Slimane, Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Berrechid, Boulemane, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, Draa-Tafilalet region, El Hajeb, El Haouz, El Jadida, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Fez, Guelmim-Oued Noun region, Ifrane, Kelaat Sraghna, Khemisset, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Mediouna, Meknes, Mohammedia, Moulay Yakoub, M’diq-Fnideq, Nouaceur, Oriental region, Ouezzane, Rabat, Rhamna, Safi, Sefrou, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, Souss-Massa region, Taounate, Taza, Tetouan, Youssoufia

Zone 2: Assilah, Kenitra, Larache, Marrakech, Tangier