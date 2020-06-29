Real Madrid Closes € 40 Million Deal with Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi

Sky News journalist Gianluca Di Marzio told his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Hakimi will travel to Italy tomorrow to undergo medical testing and sign the contract with Inter Milan.

Rabat – Real Madrid transferred Morocco’s international football player Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan for a deal of €40 million. The agreement between both clubs includes an additional €5 million in bonuses with Real Madrid, Spanish sports website AS reported Monday morning.

Sky Sport reporter Gianluca Di Marzio announced on his Twitter today that Hakimi will go to Italy’s Milan for medical testing and to sign a contract with the Italian football giant.

UK “Athletic” reporter Dominic Fifield shared the same news.

“Achraf Hakimi is due to undertake a medical and complete his transfer from Real Madrid to Inter Milan this week for an initial €40m. Quite a coup for Antonio Conte, and an interesting move from Real to let him leave…,” he wrote.

The deal, which is yet to be confirmed by Real Madrid and Inter Milan, will allow the Italian club to secure Hakimi’s impressive performances for five seasons.

Hakimi has been playing for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund for two seasons, since 2018, on loan.

The sporting director of Dortmund, Michael Zorc, confirmed that Hakimi will be leaving the German club as it could not secure a deal with Real Madrid.

Zorc said the amount Real Madrid wants for Hakimi is high, emphasizing that he knows his club could not go along with it.

Hakimi has been shining in the Bundesliga with Dortmund, which prompted the German club’s interest in keeping him if possible.

The official website of the professional German league (Bundesliga) published multiple reports featuring Hakimi’s achievements in the 2019-2020 season.

The league said Hakimi was “born to play football,” featuring him in its “fantasy manager team” for this season.

The Bundesliga also named the 21-year-old key football player the sixth best player in the league with most assists in the field (10).