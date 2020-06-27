Achraf Hakimi Reportedly Agrees on 5-Year Contract with Inter Milan

The Moroccan full-back’s skills have caught the attention of many giant football clubs, including Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Rabat – Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi is close to reaching a transfer agreement with Italian club Inter Milan for approximately $44.87 million, reported the Guardian on Saturday.

Hakimi joined German club Borussia Dortmund in September 2018 on a loan from Real Madrid. His loan contract with the German club will end on June 30, while his contract with Real Madrid is set to run until 2022.

The Spanish club had previously announced plans to retain Hakimi to play as a substitute for Dani Carvajal, prompting him to explore options elsewhere, according to the same source.

The talented 21-year-old player has reportedly agreed on a five-year contract with Inter Milan — ranked third in Serie A with 11 games remaining.

During his two seasons with Dortmund, the Moroccan player has progressively upgraded his individual skills and become one of the world’s most distinguished left-wingers, with 11 goals and 17 assists in both Bundesliga and Champions League games.

The defender has also been in the spotlight of other renowned European clubs including Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

After joining Real Madrid at eight years old and performing in youth categories, he was finally promoted to the main squad with which he played his first game against RCD Espanyol in October 2017.

The left-winger scored his first goal on December 9, 2017, in a 5-0 win against Sevilla.