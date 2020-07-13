Morocco Tags 7.2 Million Livestock for Eid Al Adha

An astronomer forecasts that Moroccans will celebrate Eid Al Adha on July 31.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture said the country’s operators have tagged over 7.2 million livestock for Eid Al Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, expected on July 31.

The ministry said the livestock tagging process started on April 22 with strong involvement of all operators, including breeders.

The distribution of sheep and goats in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region reached 122,400 livestock, while distribution of livestock in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra is estimated at 972,000.

Meanwhile, the Casablanca-Settat region saw the distribution of 1,353,600 livestock, after Marrakech-Safi (1,440,000).

Other regions where livestock were distributed include Souss Massa (115,200), the Oriental (720,000), Fes-Meknes (921,600), Draa-Tafilalet (208,800), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1,281,600), Guelmim-Oued Noun (36,000), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (26,000), and Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab (10,000), the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that sheep and goats for the 2020 Eid Al Adha are identified with a yellow tag bearing a serial number different for each animal, as in the past two years.

The ministry said the identification operation will end on July 15, with a final number of eight million livestock.

The statement reassured citizens that several awareness coordination meetings took place, on a consistent basis, to ensure safety measures in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani told Morocco World News on Friday that Eid Al Adha will fall on July 31.

Al Ifrani also forecast a unified Eid Al Adha across the Middle East and North Africa.