Health Minister: Moroccans Must Wear Face Masks to Curb COVID-19

According to the minister, the main reason behind the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is citizens’ negligence of preventive measures.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb reiterated the importance of wearing face masks and respecting social distancing recommendations in public spaces to curb COVID-19.

Morocco has seen “the appearance of serious cases and an increasing number of deaths,” the minister said on July 16.

“The epidemic is accelerating on a global scale,” he stressed. “The situation remains unpredictable but we are sparing no efforts to curb COVID-19 with all the means at our disposal.”

Moroccan citizens and residents have a duty to protect the vulnerable, such as the sick and elderly, from the coronavirus, Ait Taleb underlined. The country must continue to stay vigilant during the summer months, he continued.

“The situation varies on a national scale, some areas have experienced fluctuation in a very short period of time.”

The official also called on citizens to adhere to safety measures, in a spirit of solidarity and patriotism, to curb COVID-19.

Ait Taleb made similar calls on Monday, July 13, during a session at the House of Representatives. According to the minister, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is mainly due to citizens’ relaxation of safety measures.

During the parliamentary session, Ait Taleb urged Moroccans to wear face masks, respect social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and use the “Wiqaytna” tracking application.

The minister’s statements came following the alarming increase in confirmed COVID-19 in Morocco. The numbers increased soon after the Moroccan government eased lockdown measures.

After Morocco’s active case count lowered to 595 on June 5, the number has exponentially increased. On July 4, Morocco’s active COVID-19 cases reached an all-time high of 4,261.

However, in recent days, the country’s active case count began declining again, currently standing at 2,200. The decrease is mainly due to a higher number of recoveries.