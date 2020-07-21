Morocco Prepares to Relaunch Construction, Urban Development Sectors

The construction sector was one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco, losing one quarter of its jobs.

Rabat – The government council is set to discuss plans to relaunch the construction and urban development sectors while taking into account the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Morocco.

The government council, chaired by Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani, intends to discuss the matter on July 23.

Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Nouzha Bouchareb is expected to make two presentations about the relaunch plan for Morocco’s housing and urban development sectors, said a statement from the head of government’s office on July 20.

The discussion of the relaunch plan comes after the construction and housing sectors in Morocco sustained significant economic damage due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a survey from the High Commission for Planning (HCP), the construction sector lost 170,000 jobs — approximately 24% of total construction jobs in the country — due to the pandemic.

The report revealed that 60% of construction companies in Morocco have completely suspended their activities due to COVID-19.

The Moroccan government allowed construction sites to resume operations in late May, under strict health and safety requirements. However, the sector is still slowly recovering.

Following the discussion of the housing and urban development sectors, the government council will examine three draft decrees.

The first decree modifies and completes an older text relating to the structuration of the Higher Institute of Maritime Studies in Casablanca.

The second legal text applies the laws relating to nuclear safety and security and the creation of the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear Safety and Security.

The third and final draft decree relates to higher education institutions and university campuses.

The government council’s meeting agenda also includes examining promotions among senior officials, in accordance with article 92 of the Moroccan Constitution, the statement from the head of government’s office concluded.