Ambassador Morocco, France Can Work Together Against COVID-19

According to the diplomat, Morocco-France relations can serve as a model for bilateral cooperation.

Rabat – Thanks to their “exceptional relationship,” Morocco and France can “most certainly” jointly address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Moroccan Ambassador to Paris, Chakib Benmoussa.

In a video uploaded by the Moroccan Embassy in France, Benmoussa highlighted the importance of Morocco-France cooperation, notably during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Moroccan diplomat made the comments in a speech on the occasion of the 2020 Throne Day, celebrated on Thursday, July 30. The celebration marks the 21st anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the throne.

According to Benmoussa, Morocco and France have had several opportunities to work jointly, including in the medical and economic fields.

“Our shared memory, our peaceful common history, the density of our human relations and the convergence of interests promote the consolidation of this relationship between our two countries,” the diplomat said.

“Our resilient relationship turns towards the future and is a source of inspiration for … cooperation and attachment to multilateralism, through subjects as crucial as security and counterterrorism, migration, and climate change,” he added.

Benmoussa highlighted the “economic complementarity” between Morocco and France, which he said can make the two countries more competitive at the international level.

Multidimensional relationship

On the diplomatic level, Benmoussa recalled the regular contact between King Mohammed VI and President Emmanuel Macron. The regular exchange is a testament to the strength of the friendship between Paris and Rabat, as well as the two parties’ determination to further their cooperation to meet their common challenges, he said.

The Moroccan ambassador also recalled the 14th Morocco-France High Level Meeting in December 2019 in Paris. The meeting between senior Moroccan and French officials served as an opportunity to discuss common opportunities and interests in the fields of security and business.

Benmoussa paid tribute to the Moroccan community living in France, saying it is “deeply attached to both its country of origin and to its host country.” He noted that Moroccans in France greatly contribute to bettering relations between the two countries.

At the end of his speech, the ambassador thanked French citizens living in Morocco who, “thanks to their dynamism, keep the Morocco-France relationship alive.”