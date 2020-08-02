Morocco Seizes Nearly 16 Kg of Cocaine On Board Ferry From France

Rabat – Moroccan police aborted a drug trafficking attempt at the Tangier Med Port on Saturday, stopping a smuggler from bringing nearly 16 kilograms of cocaine into Morocco.

Police identified a car with a license plate registered abroad carrying the cocaine to Morocco onboard a ferry arriving from France on August 1, as part of Morocco’s exceptional border reopening.

The border control operation carried out on the car resulted in the seizure of cocaine, which was well packed inside the rear bumper of the car, the DGSN said.

Police arrested the driver, a 35-year-old Belgian national of Moroccan origin.

Police put the suspect in custody for preliminary investigation, carried out by the judicial police of the Tangier Med Port.

The investigation seeks to identify all of the circumstances of the case as well as to determine the potential accomplices involved in the operation.

In 2019, Morocco’s police seized large quantities of hard drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets.

In addition to hard drugs, Moroccan police seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives. The number represents an increase of 127 tons compared to 2018.