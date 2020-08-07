The ministry counts 127 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 23 under artificial respiration.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,018 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 30,662.

Morocco also recorded an additional 995 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recoveries count now stands at 21,548, with a recovery rate of 70.28%. This is the highest daily recovery count Morocco has reported thus far.

The ministry recorded 12 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 461, with a mortality rate of 1.5%. The ministry recorded five deaths in Casablanca, followed by four in Fez, and one in each Rabat, Tangier, and Marrakech.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment is now 8,653.

The ministry counts 127 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 23 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,325 suspected COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,374,497 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 16.28% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 36 new cases, now representing 14.69% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 294 new cases to cover 23.39% of the cases in Morocco.

The Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 309 (25.79%).

The Rabat-Sale Kenitra region recorded 80 new cases, now accounting for 9.68% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 2.71% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 22 additional cases (1.81%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 18 new cases to account for 1.35% of all COVID-19 cases recorded in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the region of Souss-Massa confirmed 11 new cases to represent 0.57% of Morocco’s cases.

The Guelmim Oued Noun region recorded six new COVID-19 cases, now representing 0.55% of Morocco’s cases.

Finally, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded seven new cases each to cover 2.85% and 0.34% of Morocco’s cases, respectively.