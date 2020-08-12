Dutch Club Feyenoord Rotterdam Extends Marouan Azarkan’s Contract

Rabat – Dutch football club Feyenoord Rotterdam has extended Dutch-Moroccan Marouan Azarkan’s contract until June 2023. The 18-year-old forward began training with the first-team coach last week.

Feyenoord Rotterdam announced Azarkan’s extension through its official website.

The team recognized the young player as an asset to the club when he marked his first assist in a friendly match against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, August 9. He assisted winger Crysencio Summerville’s first goal at De Kuip, bringing Feyenoord Rotterdam to a 3-0 victory.

“The best thing that happened to me was that the team has allowed me to play here at De Kuip again, to show myself again. I’m very happy with my new contract, it makes me very proud,” Azarkan told Feyenoord TV about his new move, according to Morocco’s state media.

Marouan Azarkan joined the Feyenoord Academy when he was 11 years old. There, he studied in all of the category teams before joining the pros. He joined the first team this summer to prepare for the upcoming season. He has played in several friendly matches, showing himself to be an asset.

He officially debuted at the beginning of last season in a home match against Ado Den Haag.

Prior to Sunday’s match, Azarkan had already begun discussions with management to renew his contract. After his strong presence in Sunday’s match, the team extended his contract for the next three years.

“Marouan shows that he has everything it takes to become a valuable winger at Feyenoord, he is fast and he can beat the opponent and be decisive, he is still young and we are convinced that in the coming years he will progress in all these areas, and physically he is ready for such challenges,” said Frank Arnesen, Feyenoord sporting director, about Azarkan’s potential.

Once the excitement of the announcement passes, Marouan Azarkan will need to keep his head down and focus on his future in football. He is eager to get enough minutes to play in the Dutch league.

Azarkan will bide his time with self-care, practice, and working hard to make himself a valuable player. With time he hopes his ability and value will naturally show themselves and gain him the opportunity to play more.