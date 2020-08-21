Morocco to Close All Beaches Across Benslimane Province at Midnight

The decision includes the beach of Bouznika, which recently earned the Blue Flag eco-label for its cleanliness and environmental friendliness.

Rabat – Morocco‘s government decided to close all beaches in the province of Benslimane, 56 kilometers from Rabat, as part of the country’s preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The decision, which will take effect Friday at midnight, will also include the seaside resort of Bouznika.

Samir El Yazidi, the governor of Morocco’s Casablanca-Settat region, said swimming will be “prohibited in all beaches within the territory of the province of Benslimane”

Authorities have entrusted the application of the measures to local administrative authorities and security services, he said, each in their area of competence, in coordination with provincial equipment services and the territorial communities of Bouznika, El Mansouria, and Cherrat.

Authorities noticed a “massive influx of holidaymakers,” especially in Bouznika and El Mansouria, where summer rental prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

MAP said that since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco, the Benslimane province has recorded 273 cases, including 224 patients that have fully recovered and 2 deaths.

Morocco’s decision to close beaches in Benslimane followed a similar action that the government took in three cities: Casablanca, Marrakech, and Beni Mellal.

On Thursday, the government announced a decision to close several neighborhoods in the three cities. Authorities will also close hammams and beauty salons across Casablanca starting today.

Beaches in Casablanca, Dar Bouazza, and Palona beach in Ain Harrouda, 16.3 kilometers from Casablanca, will also close starting midnight.

The decision is part of the proactive actions, which seek to stem the spread of COVID-19 and its challenges.