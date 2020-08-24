Morocco, Spain Successfully Dismantle Drug Smuggling Networks

Rabat – Morocco and Spain have seen continued successes in their united efforts to dismantle illegal drug smuggling networks of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The bilateral security cooperation has received praise for recent results. The efforts come from the offices of Interpol Rabat, affiliated to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), and the Interpol office of Madrid.

Combined efforts have led to the arrest of many persons wanted internationally for smuggling narcotics and psychotropic substances in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, Spanish police arrested a 46-year-old Moroccan for drug smuggling, believing him to be the main supplier of hallucinogenic pills from Spain to Morocco, a source told Hespress. Authorities say the Morrocan suspect is the linchpin in a smuggling operation in Tetouan involving 9,266 psychotropic pills.

The Interpol Rabat office had circulated an international arrest warrant for drug smuggling after investigations revealed the suspect had traveled from Morocco to Spain, the same source added.

Read also: Dutch Associate of Moroccan Drug Lord Said Chaou Kidnapped in Spain

In a similar effort, Morocco and Spain’s bilateral cooperation led to the arrest of another Moroccan, aged 48, for drug smuggling. Police accused the suspect of being involved in an operation to smuggle two tons of drugs.

Police apprehended the suspect after Moroccan judicial authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Spanish authorities will hand the two arrested persons over to Moroccan authorities, the source reported. They will each begin their trial in Morocco as soon as both countries have completed the necessary judicial procedure for extradition. A bilateral agreement between the two countries organizes the terms of the extraditions.

The 2019 annual report on DGSN security operations shows that Moroccan police seized 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets during the year, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.

The Moroccan-Spanish bilateral cooperation also continues to combat terrorism. Likewise, the two countries work together to halt illegal immigration and human trafficking operations.