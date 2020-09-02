Interior Ministry Seeks Greater Political Participation of Women in Morocco

On numerous occasions, King Mohammed VI has called for improved efforts to see more women in decision-making positions.

Rabat – Minister of the Interior Abdeloafi Laftit on Tuesday called for the strengthening of women’s political participation in Morocco.

The minister held a meeting with women’s organizations as part of preparations for the 2021 elections.

Laftit opened the meeting by stressing the importance of women’s political participation in Morocco. He recalled the “great priority” that King Mohammed VI has given to the issue.

In a score of speeches, King Mohammed VI stressed the need to strengthen efforts to increase the number of women in decision-making positions.

In 2018, the King sent a message to the Women in Africa Summit, saying that achieving gender equality across the continent requires further efforts.

“It must be admitted that here is still a long way to go,” the monarch said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Laftit said the importance the King has given to the issue of women’s representation in politics has “favored a remarkable contribution of Moroccan women to the political scene.”

He said, however, that women’s political representation has not yet reached the required level.

The minister said the meeting aimed primarily to exchange mechanisms of reinforcing women’s political participation in Morocco in preparation for the 2021 elections.

Representatives from different political parties also shared statements to the press, emphasizing the need to strengthen women’s political representation to achieve parity, one of the principles of Morocco’s constitution.

The representatives of the parties emphasized that Moroccan women are “still at the forefront of all strategic sectors, including health, education, informal sector, and in all households.”

The parties stressed the need to place women in decision-making positions by ensuring comprehensive representation in the upcoming elections.

The meeting also focused on the means likely to “guarantee a significant and fair representativeness of women in the bodies elected during the legislative and municipal elections of 2021.”

The representatives of the women’s organizations who participated in the meeting highlighted the importance of revising certain organic laws relating to the elections at the local, regional, and communal councils of the parliament.

The revision seeks to improve women’s political participation and representation in Morocco.