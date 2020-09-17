Spain Vows to Facilitate, Improve Integration of Moroccan Community

Spain and Morocco continue to renew commitment and vows to further strengthen cooperation in all fields for the interest of people in both countries.

Rabat – Jose Manuel Franco Pardo, Spanish government delegate in the autonomous community of Madrid, vowed to help facilitate and improve the integration of the Moroccan community in Spain.

The official announced his determination during a meeting with Morocco’s Ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, on Wednesday.

The two parties examined the means to assist the Moroccan community residing in Spain’s Madrid region amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Spanish and Moroccan representatives also met to study the mechanism aimed at improving the lives of the Moroccan diaspora in the region.

Benyaich said that despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, the partnership between Morocco and Spain has been further strengthened, “which perfectly illustrates the excellent relations between the two countries.”

The Spanish official expressed his “full availability” to help Moroccan citizens better integrate into Spanish society within the framework of the responsibilities of his administration.

Spain’s government sub-delegate, Elena Bernando Llorente, also participated in the meeting.

Statistics from the Spanish Ministry of Integration reported in July that Moroccans remain the majority of non-EU workers who are registered for social security in Spain in 2020.

By the end of June, 254,000 Moroccans in Spain were registered for social security.

