The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun did not record any new COVID-19 cases or related deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 2,117 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 175,749.

Morocco also reported another 2,449 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 146,421. The national recovery rate is 83.3%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 48 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,976. The mortality rate is now 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 26,352 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, October 19.

Morocco counts 539 patients with severe symptoms, including 48 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 64 are under artificial respiration.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 26.5%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 18,921 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,885,470 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 651 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Oriental region registered 474 new cases and 12 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 356 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded three additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 117 new cases and two more fatalities.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 92 new cases and two new fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 94 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet confirmed 89 additional cases and four more deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed no new COVID-19 cases. However, it did witness one COVID-19-related fatality.

The region of Dakhla Oued Eddahab recorded five new cases and zero deaths.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region did not report any new cases or COVID-19-related deaths today.