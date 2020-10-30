Arab Parliament Satisfied with Morocco’s Efforts to Solve Libyan Crisis

Spread the love

Meknes – The Arab Parliament has welcomed Morocco’s efforts to solve the Libyan, extolling Rabat’s mediation initiative at the end of a meeting of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

The institution welcomed the results of the Bouznika dialogue between Libya’s rival parties. The Morocco-moderated talks led to a “comprehensive agreement” on high-level appointments to a number of government positions. The agreement also set clear procedures to put an end to Libya’s endemic corruption and institutional division.

In its statement, the Arab parliament showed eagerness to achieving a global political consensus for the Libyan crisis. The institution urged against any kind of external interference in the conflict.

The statement also expressed discontent toward the recurrent violations of the UN-imposed arms embargo. It denounced the recruitment of foreign fighters, mercenaries, and terrorist elements.

The pan-Arab body also called on all Libyan parties to “continue their efforts and seize this historic moment in order to ensure the success of the political process.” It urged the parties to hold a view to “resolving the Libyan crisis and reaching a final solution.” These efforts, it insisted, “can guarantee the stability and territorial integrity of the country and meet the aspirations of the Libyan people for security, stability, development, and prosperity.”

Morocco’s recent efforts to help solve the Libyan crisis

Morocco has sought to address problems that cause instability in the region. The country has convinced Libya’s rival factions to sit at the same negotiating table, urging them to commit to a UN-led political process. Morocco called on the representatives of the Libyan High Council of State and the House of Representatives to participate in two rounds of talk in the city of Bouznika. Morocco’s efforts aim to facilitate a political solution for the Libyan crisis.

On October 2-6, Libya’s conflicting parties held the most recent talk under the patronage of Morocco’s FM, Nasser Bourita. The meetings led to a decisive consensus on all measures in line with Article 15 of an earlier truce outlined in the 2015 Skhirat agreement.

The second round of inter-Libyan talks yielded a consensus between the rival factions. The comprehensive agreement included mechanisms and criteria for appointments to leadership positions.

The positions include Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, President of the Audit Bureau, Head of the Administrative Control Authority, Head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, President and members of the High Commission for Elections, President of the Supreme Court, and Attorney General.

Morocco received praise for its initiative to lead the inter-Libyan talks to reach an end to the crisis and the eruption of the country. The UN expressed its satisfaction with Morocco’s efforts to solve the Libyan crisis and called on Libyan parties to engage in talks in a way that serves their country and people.

The US also welcomed Morocco’s efforts to end the Libya crisis.