UNICEF Morocco Appoints Meriam Amjoun, Chef Omar ‘Child Rights Defenders’

The two young leaders have actively participated in a number of UNICEF initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic to help mitigate its impact on children in Morocco.

Rabat – UNICEF Morocco announced on Monday the selection of Moroccan students Meriam Amjoun and Omar Archane as “young child rights defenders.”

The appointment comes to honor World Children’s Day on November 20.

Morocco knows Meriam Amjoun for winning the 3rd Arab Reading Challenge in 2018 as the competition’s youngest participant, at the age of nine. King Mohammed VI personally congratulated Amjoun on her achievement.

Omar Archane, also known as Chef Omar, won in 2017 at the age of 11 Person of the Year by Moroccan Web Awards. He received the title for making a series of culinary videos on social media. Chef Omar instructs his followers with homemade recipes despite living with Muscular Dystrophy.

The appointment tasks Amjoun and Archane with a UNICEF mission for a year, with the aim to promote the rights of children in Morocco.

UNICEF affirmed in a press release on Monday that the two Moroccans’ engagement in the mission is an opportunity for them to advocate for their peers and call for the respect of their rights.

Meriam Amjoun emphasized to UNICEF her pride at being involved with UNICEF Morocco to make children’s voices heard. “I want my commitment to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable children,” she said.

Chef Omar on the other hand delivered a message to children through UNICEF, urging them to “never give up when faced with any difficulty.”

“Each child is different from the next, but all should enjoy all of their rights,” said the young child rights advocate.

According to UNICEF, the appointment of Meriam Amjoun and Omar Archane came as a culmination of their “tireless work” to promote a culture of respect for child rights.

Despite the limiting circumstances, the two Moroccans participated in a number of UNICEF Morocco initiatives this year to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on Moroccan children’s well-being.

This includes contributing to UNICEF Childhood Appeal, launched in April 2020. They also participated in the UNICEF Rendezvous communication campaign several times, along with a number of other public figures, celebrities, and influencers.