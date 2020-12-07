The region of Draa-Tafilalet did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 1,531 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 381,188.

Morocco also reported another 2,968 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 334,269. The national recovery rate rose marginally to 87.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 75 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,320. The mortality rate rose to 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 40,599 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, December 7.

Morocco counts 937 patients with severe symptoms, including 70 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 72 are under intubation, while 508 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 10,454 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,705,248 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 573 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to eight fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 384 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 22 additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 181 new cases and four new deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 65 new cases and six more deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 63 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 23 new cases and five more deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases and did not report any new deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun followed with two new cases and six deaths.

With zero new COVID-19 cases, the Draa-Tafilalet region recorded three more deaths.