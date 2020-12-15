Mexico’s Moroccan Jewish Community Celebrates Morocco-Israel Deal

Several Moroccan Jewish communities expressed solidarity with Morocco after its peaceful action in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico commended Morocco’s decision to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel.

The community also celebrated the US move regarding Western Sahara, reiterating their attachment to Morocco.

“We, Moroccan Jews, have Morocco in our blood. We are all faithful and loyal to HM King Mohammed VI and remain viscerally attached to our country of origin,” Rabbi Mesoud Asher Zrihen told Morocco’s news agency on Monday.

The rabbi also expressed satisfaction with Trump’s decision to recognize Morocco’s full sovereignty over Western Sahara, and the US plan to open a consulate in the city of Dakhla, in the country’s southern provinces.

“This courageous decision announced by President Trump is an important development because it emanates from a large country, which will make it possible to further devote the Moroccan character of the Sahara at the international level,” Rabbi Asher Zrihen added.

The rabbi made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting at the Moroccan Embassy in Mexico City to show the Moroccan Jewish community’s pride about the decisions regarding recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty and normalizing Morocco-Israel ties.

Zrihen recalled the relation and attachment aligning the Jewish community with Morocco, describing the ties as “unique and special.”

The Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico is “very happy with this resumption of official diplomatic relations [between Morocco and Israel],” said Mr. Zrihen, emphasizing that this initiative can only be beneficial for both parties and bring peace and stability to the region.

The Jewish community in Mexico was among the first communities that expressed support and solidarity with Morocco after it acted in Guerguerat, near the Mauritanian-Moroccan border.

The peaceful operation in Guerguerat on November 13 sought to restore peace and the cross-border flow of goods and people after Polisario militas caused an illegal blockade in the region.

Read also: Guerguerat: Moroccan Jewish Community Vows Full Support for Morocco