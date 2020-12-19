Morocco’s COVID-19 Figures Still Relatively High Ahead of Vaccination Campaign

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 2,833 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 415,226 as of Saturday, December 19, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities also announced 2,898 recoveries and 55 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries in the country reached 375,623, while the number of fatalities stands at 6,909. The figures represent a 90.5% national recovery rate and a 1.7% fatality rate.

Morocco currently counts 32,694 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,066 carriers who are suffering severe or critical symptoms. Of all patients in severe or critical condition, 87 are under intubation and 715 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories excluded 14,948 suspected COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak in March, 3,872,414 tests for COVID-19 on suspected cases have come back negative.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to record the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Morocco. In the past 24 hours, health authorities in the region confirmed 1,172 new infections and 14 coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra witnessed the second-largest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 484 infections, followed by Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (338 new cases), Marrakech-Safi (202), Souss-Massa (184), and the Oriental region (142).

The regions of Fez-Meknes (90 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (66), Draa-Tafilalet (60), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (47), Guelmim-Oued Noun (40), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (eight) recorded less than 100 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Casablanca is the most affected Moroccan city. Morocco’s largest city recorded 843 new COVID-19 cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Skhirat-Temara comes second in terms of the number of new cases, with 173 COVID-19 infections, followed by Tangier-Asilah (167 new cases), Marrakech (131), Kenitra (129), and Sale (101).