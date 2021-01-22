Morocco’s Electrical Energy Production Decreased By 4.2% in 2020

Morocco aims to produce 52% of its annual electricity consumption through renewable energy by 2030.

Morocco’s energy production decreased by 4.2% at the end of November 2020 after an increase of 18,4% in 2019, according to the latest report by the Directorate of Financial Studies and Forecasts (DFPF).

Meanwhile, the volume of Morocco’s energy import increased by 47.3% at the end of November 2020, after a decrease of 86.3% a year earlier.

Morocco’s electric consumption also increased by 0.5% in the first two months of the fourth quarter of 2020.

The directorate’s report attributed the positive performance in terms of national energy production to the Moroccan industrial sector’s sales of high and very high voltage energy. The industrial sector increased its sales by 28.4% during the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, the report adds that sales of electrical energy during the first eleven months of 2020 contracted by 2.2 percent, after an increase of 0.3 percent in 2019.

The report attributes the sales decrease to the decline in sales of very high, high, and medium voltage energy by 2.7% and an increase in low-voltage energy sales increased by 3.2%.

Morocco has an ambitious goal of reaching 42% of electricity production through renewable energies by the end of 2020, and 52% by 2030.

If the country further develops its energy strategy, Morocco can meet its climate commitments by limiting gas emissions, which will positively impact the health of populations and improve the national economy.

Morocco’s energy consumption is expected to triple by 2050. However, the country’s energy bill could decrease by 12% thanks to renewable energies. The decrease would translate to MAD 74 billion ($7.66 billion) that Morocco could invest in other sectors.

In light of Morocco’s investments in renewable energy projects, such as Ouarzazate’s solar plant, the North African country has the potential to become a self-sufficient producer of electric energy. Studies forecast that Morocco could produce 96% of its electricity using renewable energy by 2050.