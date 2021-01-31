COVID-19: Interior Ministry Detects Mishandling of Vaccines in Northern Morocco

Eight people who are not eligible for the shot received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 in the center.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Interior has detected mishandling of COVID-19 vaccines in a vaccination center in Taza, northern Morocco.

The ministry issued a press release on Saturday, saying that eight ineligible individuals received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. The eight people do not meet the conditions set by the Ministry of Health, the statement said.

The ministry announced the suspension of a deputy of the Caid (local or provincial governor),who is in charge of the second administrative annex in Taza, and an auxiliary of authority from their functions.

“It was also decided to put an end to the mission of the persons in charge of registration and control of the categories targeted by the vaccination operation at the ‘Anoual’ center,” the ministry explained.

The statement announced the opening of an investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and determine the fitting legal consequences.

Morocco launched its vaccination campaign on Thursday, with King Mohammed VI receiving the first jab of the campaign. So far, Morocco has vaccinated over 90, 000 people.

In a series of statements about the campaign, the health ministry noted that tThe those who have received a first dose of the vaccine should also make sure to receive the second dose, depending on the type of vaccine they have received.

The ministry announced earlier that Morocco purchased 66 million doses of COVD-19 vaccines. The country seeks to target a 33 million population through its vaccination campaign.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign prioritizes people who are at risk of infection, including all health officials aged 40 and above.

The campaign also covered authorities, including the police, Royal Armed Forces officers, and teachers aged 45 and over.

Health authorities dispatched the vaccines to all centers across Morocco’s regions.

The ministry invited citizens and residents eligible for the first phase to obtain an appointment to receive a vaccine at www.liqahcorona.ma. They can also send a text for free to 1717 to make an appointment and know their nearest vaccination center.