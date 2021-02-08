Spain Halts Moroccan Immigrants’ Protests in Canary Islands

“We don’t want to go back to Morocco,” chanted 30 protesters.

Rabat – Spanish Civil Guard interrupted an unauthorized protest in the Canary Islands (500 km North West of Dakhla, Morocco) on February 6.

Moroccan undocumented immigrants took to the streets their demands to be transferred to Barcelona or Madrid.

Thirty protestors asked for “solutions for immigrants” after being stranded in Canary Islands. They chanted and shouted slogans in Spanish and Moroccan Arabic (Darija).

Some of the slogans condemned Spain’s plans to transfer the migrants back to their country.

“We don’t want to go back to Morocco,” they chanted.

After confirming the absence of an administrative authorization for the protest, the Civil Guard “peacefully” evicted the demonstrators.

Police arrested two suspects for participating and organizing the protests.

Both are facing charges of violating the Spanish Law for holding unauthorized meetings or demonstrations. Spanish media described the police approach against the protest as peaceful, but did not release any further information on the whereabouts of the protesters.

Moroccan migrants’ demonstration followed an anti-migration protest held in January in the Canary Islands. Hundreds of Spaniards participate in the demonstration to protest against the increasing numbers of incoming immigrants.

Some Spanish media described one of the rallies, which took place in the Las Rehoya’s neighborhood (Las Palmas), as xenophobic.

The assembly violated the curfew set at 10 pm. Despite the violation, controversial party Vox supported the protest against the migrants.

Activists condemned the lack of a police intervention after the anti-migration violated the Islands’ COVID-19 curfew.

Recently, a video showing the mistreatment of Moroccan minors in detention centers for irregular immigrants sparked outrage and caught the attention of the General Directorate of Child Protection to the Government of the Canary Islands.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the abuse and urged Spanish Authorities to take appropriate measures to deal with the situation.

