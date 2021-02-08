Morocco’s New COVID-19 Cases on Decline Amid Vaccination Campaign

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health said the country has vaccinated 550,149 people against COVID-19 as of February 8.

Morocco also confirmed a total of 475,589 COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, health authorities in the country announced 234 new cases.

Morocco recorded 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 8,408.

The health ministry also confirmed 493 recoveries from COVID-19. The total number of recoveries has reached 454,997.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 12,184 cases, including 585 in critical conditions.

Morocco’s Oriental region recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 60 new cases and two new deaths. Casablanca-Settat came second (52 cases, four deaths), followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (50 cases, two deaths), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (24 cases), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (16 cases).

Souss-Massa confirmed 10 cases and two deaths, Beni Mellal-Khenifra 10 cases, Marrakech-Safi four cases and three deaths, Draa-Tafilalet four cases, Fez-Meknes three cases and one death, and Guelmim-Oued Noun one case.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.