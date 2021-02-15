Three Dams in Tangier Region Reach 100% Fill rate

Spread the love

Agadir – The Moroccan General Directorate of Water has revealed that three dams in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region have reached 100% of their fill rates, following heavy rainfall in recent weeks.



In its latest report, the directorate showed that the water reserves of the Wadi Makhzen dam in Larache, as well as the Chefchaouen and Nakhla dams all reached 100% filling rate, amounting to a total of 689.31 million cubic meters.



Outside of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, there are two other dams that have reached their maximum capacity. One is located in Bouhouda, while the other is in Sidi Said Maachou.



The report also revealed that six more dams in Morocco are within 5% of their total filling rates.



Among these are the Sharif Idrissi Dam in the Tetouan region and the Ibn Battuta Dam in Tangiers-Asilah. The first dam stood at 99.8% of its filling rate, with a water reserve of 121.47 million cubic meters, while the second reached a 98.5% filling rate, equivalent to 28.7 million cubic meters.



While low rainfall levels since 2015 have left Morocco facing significant droughts and decreasing dam water levels, heavy rains in January and February appear to have been enough for the filling rates to recover.



Responding to water scarcity



Responding to the challenges incurred by years of drought, Morocco launched a new water plan on January 13. The $11.96 billion plan is set to build dozens of dams throughout the country with a combined storage capacity of 32 billion cubic meters by 2027. As part of the water plan, the Moroccan government announced on February 9 the construction of five additional dams in 2021.



The program aims to improve water supply through constructing dams, managing demand, developing irrigation systems for the agricultural sector, and securing drinking water supply in rural areas.