WHO, This Is Not Time for Fear, Act to Save Lives Now

Fear has spread across the world following the death of thousands of people due to the epidemic.

Rabat – The World Health Organization has urged for quick intervention to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

WHO’s leader Tedros Ghebreyesus said the epidemic has reached a “decisive point,” speculating a “pandemic potential.”

More than 800,000 people are infected across the world. The BBC reported that 50 countries are infected, including three Africa. While Morocco is attempting to avoid the outbreak of epidemic in the country, other neighboring countries, such as Algeria and Spain have already confirmed cases.

Globally, about 2,800 people died, the majority of them in China’s Hubei province.

Deaths have been recorded across the world, including Italy and Iran. China, where the disease first appeared in December 2019, remains the country with the highest number of fatalities and infections.

In response to the growing of the disease across the world, WHO said that the world is witnessing a “very delicate situation in which the outbreak can go in any direction based on how we handle it.”

The head of the health organization warned that, at this sensitive time, it is important to fight fear and to take actions to “prevent infection and save lives now.”

The Moroccan government has held several press conferences to speak about coronavirus and its symptoms.

Yesterday, Moroccan health authorities underlined that babies, the elderly, and those already suffering from illness are most vulnerable to the virus.

Officials also called on people to wash their hands regularly and cover their nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing.

The Moroccan government also warned people about spreading rumors about coronavirus, emphasizing that false reports create panic among citizens.