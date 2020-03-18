Morocco’s Poultry Sector Assures Sufficient Supply of Meat, Eggs

Industrial poultry slaughterhouses work structurally below their capacity and are therefore able to respond to any market demand.

Rabat – The Interprofessional Federation of Morocco’s Poultry Sector (FISA) assured today, March 18, that the industry has “more than enough capacity” to sustain a “normal and regular supply” of poultry meat and eggs in Morocco amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

FISA’s assurance comes as consumers around the country rush to markets in a frenzy and “panic buy” basic goods, expecting widespread shortages of food and supplies.

Morocco’s poultry factories have an estimated production capacity of more than 6.5 million tons per year for effective production, which peaks at 4 million tons of animal feed, FISA said in a press release.

The current stocks of raw materials available are sufficient to supply poultry farms with animal feed, the press release continued, adding that Moroccan hatcheries are also able to supply poultry farms with chicks.

FISA also reassured consumers that Morocco will maintain a normal supply of poultry products in the coming months, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Industrial poultry slaughterhouses work structurally below their capacity and are therefore able to respond to any market demand, FISA affirmed.

The press release went on to underline the Moroccan poultry sector’s commitment to good hygiene practices and to guaranteeing, at all levels of production, the quality and safety required for poultry products. All poultry farms also benefit from health supervision provided by veterinarians.

FISA urged all poultry sector operators to work together to assume their national duty of supporting Morocco through the COVID-19 crisis.