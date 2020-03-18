Coronavirus: Comedian Gad Elmaleh Urges Moroccans to Stay Home

“A lot of people are not believing what is going on,” he said. “I want to ask you to please stay home.”

Rabat – French-Moroccan comedian Gad Elmaleh delivered a small message to Moroccans in a video posted to social media, asking the Moroccan people to “please stay home” as the country becomes increasingly afflicted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I have a small message to Moroccans,” the Casablanca-born comedian begins.

“A lot of people are not believing what is going on,” he said, using a blend of French and Moroccan Arabic to deliver his message. “I want to ask you to please stay home.”

“May God protect you. We will get out of this together, God willing.”

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 18, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 49.

All new patients arrived in Morocco from abroad, including two French nationals who are now receiving medical care in Agadir.

The other patients are two Moroccans who arrived in Casablanca from Spain, while the fifth patient is a Moroccan man who arrived in Meknes from Egypt.

The Ministry of Health asked citizens to adhere to recommended hygienic practices to limit the spread of the virus.

Out of the country’s 49 cases, two patients have died and one has made a full recovery.

The two fatalities included an 89-year old woman from Casablanca and a 75-year old man from Sale, near Rabat.

To control the spread of the virus, Morocco has put several measures in place, including shutting down restaurants, mosques, hammams, and restaurants. The country also suspended all international flights.