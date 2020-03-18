From Morocco, Spain, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, the Atlas Lions shared a united message with the Moroccan people.

Rabat – Morocco’s Atlas Lions assumed their duty as role models and took to social media to raise awareness about the gravity of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The national team players, along with coach Vahid Halilhodzic, sent messages to the Moroccan people in a video shared by the Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) on Wednesday, March 18.

Nordin Amrabat, Badr Benoun, Munir Mohamedi, Karim El Berkaoui, Yahya Jabrane, and Achraf Hakimi all appear in the video, asking Moroccans to confine themselves in their homes to keep the COVID-19 spread under control.

While the athletes spoke in French, Darija, and Tamazight, their message was undivided: “United, we will beat the coronavirus.”

The video encourages Moroccans to continue the efforts they are making to protect themselves and their loved ones from the epidemic.

The message comes as Morocco has recorded 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two deaths and one full recovery.