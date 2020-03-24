The initiative aims to maximize the readiness of Moroccan hospitals in case of a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Rabat – The Renault Morocco Group is set to contribute 50 ambulances to the national solidary efforts against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Moroccan branch of Renault will donate 50 new vans and the Moroccan body shops Tramauto and Arinco will transform the vehicles into ambulances.

Renault Morocco also made some of their infrastructure in Tangier and Casablanca available to local authorities involved in managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

The initiative is the latest in a series of solidarity and patriotism demonstrations from private companies, public institutions, and individuals amid the coronavirus crisis.

Since King Mohammed VI created a Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, Morocco saw a surge in solidarity initiatives.

The fund had an initial budget of $1 billion. However, one week after its creation, the fund’s budget more than doubled thanks to donations.

King Mohammed VI has made the largest contribution to the fund, with a $200 million donation.

Moroccan businessmen also made major contributions. Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch made a $100 million donation through his company Afriquia Gas; Othman Benjelloun of Bank of Africa matched the donation. Meanwhile, Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy contributed over $20 million.

The Ministry of Economy, responsible for managing the fund, has put in place several methods for the public to make contributions.

Moroccans can send their donations via bank transfers, cash deposits, and even SMS messages.