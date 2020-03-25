ONCF Maintains Rail Freight Transport After Limiting Passenger Trains

The office will adhere to the Moroccan government’s prescribed preventive and hygienic measures for COVID-19 containment.

Rabat – The National Railway Office (ONCF) announced on Monday, March 23 that rail freight transport will remain operative to transport vital goods. Transport operations will respect the Moroccan government’s precautionary measures to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“ONCF informs citizens that it makes available all the logistics and means necessary to transport various goods, including basic products such as cereals, sugar and fuel,” the office reported to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

ONCF will also continue to secure the transport of light goods via its affiliate company, ‘Carre’, the statement added.

In a description of its delivery procedures, ONCF stressed that goods transport will be carried out smoothly to and from manufacturing units, ports, and storage areas within Moroccan territory.

The office also expressed its adherence to security and hygienic preventive measures, to ensure the health of its employees and others involved in its functions.

ONCF’s declaration follows its decision to suspend most train travel, announced on March 21.

The rail travel ban entered into force Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. The order aligns with Morocco’s decision to ban inter-city travel during the state of emergency imposed on Friday, March 20.

ONCF added that it will provide minimum proximity trains linking Casablanca to Rabat and Kenitra, linking Casablanca and Mohammed V Airport, and linking Casablanca to Settat and El Jadida.

Commuters who take the train to work must present exceptional movement permits issued by competent authorities, as stipulated by the Ministry of the Interior.

ONCF calls upon its clients to respect the precautionary measures that Morocco has adopted and to fully engage in the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.