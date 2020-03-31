CGEM Guides Moroccan Companies Through COVID-19 Crisis Via New Website

The website offers practical guides to help Moroccan businesses continue their activities despite the coronavirus challenge.

Rabat – The General Confederation of Moroccan Companies (CGEM) launched today, March 31, the website “www.coronavirus.cgem.ma” to help businesses survive the novel coronavirus crisis.

The bilingual platform, available in Arabic and French, offers regularly-updated information and advice for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website also contains the latest coronavirus-related news such as the number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, along with the various initiatives launched to support Moroccan companies and entrepreneurs.

The website’s “Measures” tab thoroughly explains relevant measures launched by the Economic Monitoring Committee and how businesses can benefit from them.

The measures include the postponement of several payments, such as social contributions, bank loans, and taxes.

The platform also explains how employees with suspended activity due to the novel coronavirus can benefit from a monthly stipend of MAD 2,000 ($200), along with a deferral of their loan payments.

Finally, the “Measures” page contains useful information about changes to insurance contracts amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to information on how to benefit from the exceptional measures, the website offers practical guides for business owners and managers on how to maintain ongoing activity. The guides are presented as interactive slides with animated infographics.

The guides include a Business Continuity Plan and a telecommuting guide, along with a list of useful telephone numbers for business owners.

The website also has a special page to simplify the process of donating to Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19. The CGEM will offer a certificate to all contributing businesses.

The new website does not only aim to assist Moroccan companies in overcoming the crisis, but also to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the global economy, Morocco has a strong potential to overcome the crisis with ease, revealed a recent report from American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

While the crisis will strongly impact Morocco’s tourism sector, the country’s proactive measures, monetary policy, and large foreign currency reserve are enough to nullify the pandemic’s impact on the national economy, predicted the publication.